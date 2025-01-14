Wingstop (WING) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Wingstop (WING) ended the recent trading session at $273.44, demonstrating a -0.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 8.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing a 34.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $165.05 million, indicating a 29.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Wingstop holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 62.63. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.75 for its industry.

It's also important to note that WING currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.