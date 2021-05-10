Wingstop (WING) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.10, changing hands as low as $138.13 per share. Wingstop Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WING's low point in its 52 week range is $112.47 per share, with $172.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.