Wingstop (WING) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.69, changing hands as low as $174.85 per share. Wingstop Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WING's low point in its 52 week range is $113.20 per share, with $223.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.58.

