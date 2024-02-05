Wingstop (WING) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Wingstop (WING) closed the most recent trading day at $285.94, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.32% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The the stock of restaurant chain has risen by 17.35% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 21, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.52 million, up 13.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% higher. At present, Wingstop boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Wingstop is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 100.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.08.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 4.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WING's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

