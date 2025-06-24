Wingstop (WING) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $364.11, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a gain of 11.7% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.9%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wingstop in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.45%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $173.63 million, indicating a 11.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.9 per share and revenue of $730.74 million, which would represent changes of +6.56% and +16.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Wingstop is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 92.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.53 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

