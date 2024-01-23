Wingstop (WING) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Wingstop (WING) ended the recent trading session at $283.19, demonstrating a +0.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 9.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 21, 2024. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $118.98 million, indicating a 13.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 98.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.79, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

