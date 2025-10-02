Wingstop (WING) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Wingstop (WING) closed at $265.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a loss of 18.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.29%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $187.93 million, up 15.65% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $730.32 million, indicating changes of +9.29% and +16.7%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.3% decrease. Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Wingstop is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.81 of its industry.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

