Wingstop (WING) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Wingstop (WING) closed at $326.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 8.23% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.87, reflecting a 6.45% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $174.14 million, indicating a 11.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $731.94 million, indicating changes of +6.56% and +16.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. As of now, Wingstop holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 81.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.84, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that WING has a PEG ratio of 4.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

