Wingstop (WING) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Wingstop (WING) was up +2.27% at $334.06. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 14.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.87, showcasing a 6.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $173.63 million, up 11.52% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $730.74 million, representing changes of +6.56% and +16.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Wingstop is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 83.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.22 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.61.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

