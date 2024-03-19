Wingstop (WING) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Wingstop (WING) standing at $340.49, reflecting a +0.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 6.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.72, reflecting a 22.03% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $133.59 million, indicating a 22.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $554.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.16% and +20.58%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.66% higher. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 113.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 6.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

