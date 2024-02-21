Wingstop (WING) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wingstop (WING) reported $127.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.77 million, representing a surprise of +6.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth : 21.2% versus 14.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 21.2% versus 14.5% estimated by eight analysts on average. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 10.8% compared to the 8.7% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 10.8% compared to the 8.7% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total System-wide Restaurants : 2,214 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,204.

: 2,214 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,204. Total Franchise Restaurants : 2,165 versus 2,156 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2,165 versus 2,156 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 49 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 49 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average. New Restaurant Openings - Domestic Franchised Activity : 86 versus 80 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 86 versus 80 estimated by four analysts on average. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 29 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 24.

: 29 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 24. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 1,877 compared to the 1,870 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,877 compared to the 1,870 average estimate based on four analysts. New Restaurant Openings : 108 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 104.

: 108 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 104. Revenue- Advertising fees : $43.13 million compared to the $40.98 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.

: $43.13 million compared to the $40.98 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $57.71 million compared to the $53.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.4% year over year.

: $57.71 million compared to the $53.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.4% year over year. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales: $26.22 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $24.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

Shares of Wingstop have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

