Wingstop (WING) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Wingstop (WING) reported revenue of $175.69 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +18.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total System-wide Restaurants : 3,056 versus 3,045 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3,056 versus 3,045 estimated by six analysts on average. Domestic same store sales growth : -5.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -6.6%.

: -5.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -6.6%. Total Franchise Restaurants : 2,999 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,990.

: 2,999 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,990. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 57 compared to the 56 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 57 compared to the 56 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 470 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 446.

: 470 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 446. Total Domestic Restaurants : 2,586 compared to the 2,599 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,586 compared to the 2,599 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 2,529 versus 2,543 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,529 versus 2,543 estimated by three analysts on average. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 1.6% versus 2.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.6% versus 2.3% estimated by three analysts on average. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 49 versus 24 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 49 versus 24 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $81.93 million versus $81.9 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $81.93 million versus $81.9 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $32.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $32.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenue- Advertising fees: $61.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $62.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wingstop here>>>

Shares of Wingstop have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.