Wingstop (WING) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Wingstop (WING) closed at $187.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -2% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a loss of 31.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.76%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.05, reflecting a 6.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $190.48 million, up 11.33% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.69 per share and a revenue of $801.99 million, signifying shifts of +14.95% and +15.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.37% lower. Wingstop presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 40.74. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.23.

We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.