Wingstop (WING) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Wingstop (WING) reported revenue of $104.87 million, up 45.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth : 8.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.99%.

: 8.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.99%. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 2.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Total System-wide Restaurants : 1959 versus 1960.2 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1959 versus 1960.2 estimated by five analysts on average. Total Franchise Restaurants : 1916 versus 1916.5 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1916 versus 1916.5 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned : 43 versus 44 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 43 versus 44 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $47.14 million compared to the $43.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.4% year over year.

: $47.14 million compared to the $43.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.4% year over year. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $22.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $23.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

: $22.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $23.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%. Revenue- Advertising fees and related income: $35.34 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $35.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.7%.

Shares of Wingstop have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

