Wingstop (WING) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wingstop (WING) reported $162.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.8%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth : 20.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 22.1%.

: 20.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 22.1%. Total System-wide Restaurants : 2,458 compared to the 2,419 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2,458 compared to the 2,419 average estimate based on eight analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 56 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 53.

: 56 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 53. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 7.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 11.5%.

: 7.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 11.5%. New Restaurant Openings : 106 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.

: 106 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 28 versus 15 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 28 versus 15 estimated by four analysts on average. New Restaurant Openings - Domestic Franchised Activity : 79 versus 49 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 79 versus 49 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 2,064 versus 2,037 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,064 versus 2,037 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Domestic Restaurants : 2,120 versus 2,090 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,120 versus 2,090 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $74.40 million versus $73.66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.8% change.

: $74.40 million versus $73.66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.8% change. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $31.34 million compared to the $30.57 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.8% year over year.

: $31.34 million compared to the $30.57 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.8% year over year. Revenue- Advertising fees: $56.76 million compared to the $57.83 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.1% year over year.

Shares of Wingstop have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

