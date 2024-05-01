Wingstop (WING) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wingstop (WING) reported $145.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.1%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +28.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth : 21.6% versus 11.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 21.6% versus 11.8% estimated by eight analysts on average. Total System-wide Restaurants : 2,279 versus 2,266 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2,279 versus 2,266 estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Franchise Restaurants : 2,229 compared to the 2,216 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2,229 compared to the 2,216 average estimate based on six analysts. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 6.2% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6.2% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 50 compared to the 49 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 50 compared to the 49 average estimate based on six analysts. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 17 compared to the 10 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17 compared to the 10 average estimate based on four analysts. New Restaurant Openings : 65 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53.

: 65 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53. Total Domestic Restaurants : 1,974 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,968.

: 1,974 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,968. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 305 compared to the 297 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 305 compared to the 297 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $67.10 million versus $60.25 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.2% change.

: $67.10 million versus $60.25 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.2% change. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $28.54 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $27.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.7%.

: $28.54 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $27.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.7%. Revenue- Advertising fees: $50.15 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $46.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

Shares of Wingstop have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

