Wingstop (WING) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 350.46

The average one-year price target for Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) has been revised to 350.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 333.60 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 446.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.45% from the latest reported closing price of 370.67 / share.

Wingstop Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 20, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $370.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 4.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.34 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is -1.02%, a decrease of 454.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 37,272K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,172K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 30.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,756K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 35.41% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,407K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 30.69% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,108K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 35.30% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 924K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.