Wingstop (WING) Posts Preliminary Q3 Results, Comps Rise 25.4%

Wingstop Inc. WING reported preliminary comparable restaurant sales results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 26, 2020).

Preliminary Comparable Sales

During the fiscal third quarter, domestic same store sales grew 25.4% year over year, compared with 31.9% growth reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. However, the metric has improved 22.5% year to date. Company-owned restaurant same-store sales grew 15.2% year over year, compared with 24.7% reported in the last-reported quarter.



During the quarter, system-wide sales rose 32.8% year over year (to approximately $509.2 million) compared with 37% growth (or $509 million) in the fiscal second quarter.



Meanwhile, digital sales accounted for 62% of sales during the fiscal third quarter compared with 63.7% in the fiscal second quarter.



In this regard, chairman & CEO of Wingstop, Charlie Morrison stated, “I am thankful for the support of our team members and brand partners in achieving these extraordinary results during these difficult times. We remain focused on executing against our growth strategies and our vision of becoming a top 10 global restaurant brand.”

Unit Developments

As of Sep 26, 2020, the company comprised 1,479 system-wide restaurants consisting of 1,308 restaurants in the United States (out of which 1,277 were franchised and 31 were company-owned) and 171 international franchised restaurants across nine countries.



Although the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a catastrophe in terms of lives lost and financial impact, the company appears resilient enough to navigate through these uncertain times. Notably, the company witnessed 43 net new openings during the fiscal third quarter.



So far this year, shares of Wingstop have gained 54%, compared with the industry’s 6% growth. Notably, the company has been benefitting from dining room reopenings along with solid off-premise business. Moreover, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up 0.8% over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

