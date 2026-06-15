Wingstop (WING) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $166.22, marking a +2.42% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.07%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a gain of 25.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.02, reflecting a 2% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190.27 million, up 9.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $776.76 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.5% and +11.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.2.

Investors should also note that WING has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. WING's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.