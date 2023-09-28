Wingstop (WING) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed the most recent trading day at $181.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 9.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wingstop as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $108.36 million, up 16.93% from the year-ago period.

WING's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $434.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.3% and +21.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Wingstop is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.33, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 4.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.