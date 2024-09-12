Wingstop (WING) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed the latest trading day at $395.54, indicating a +1.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

The restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 3.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.13%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $160.78 million, indicating a 37.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $625.74 million, which would represent changes of +52.02% and +36.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. Wingstop presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wingstop is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 103.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.27, so one might conclude that Wingstop is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

