Wingstop (WING) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $168.53, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.8%.

The restaurant chain's stock has dropped by 23.61% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.02, showcasing a 3.03% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $187.9 million, indicating a 9.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $786.32 million, indicating changes of +11.76% and +12.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.72% lower. As of now, Wingstop holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 36.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.9.

We can also see that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. WING's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.