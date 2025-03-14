Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Wingstop (WING) reached $213.20, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.61%.

Shares of the restaurant chain have depreciated by 31.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 13.27% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $172.26 million, up 18.16% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $734.02 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +17.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.83% lower within the past month. Currently, Wingstop is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Wingstop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.92. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.17.

We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 132, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

