Wingstop (WING) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed the most recent trading day at $169.36, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 2.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wingstop as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $108.31 million, up 16.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $434.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.3% and +21.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 77.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.

Investors should also note that WING has a PEG ratio of 3.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

