Wingstop (WING) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Wingstop (WING) ended the recent trading session at $156.74, demonstrating a -3.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 15.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wingstop in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 2% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $190.27 million, indicating a 9.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $776.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.5% and +11.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Wingstop presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Wingstop is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.16.

It's also important to note that WING currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.91.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.