Wingstop (WING) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Wingstop (WING) was down 4.94% at $189.19. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 8.62% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 3.03% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $187.17 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.54 per share and revenue of $783.62 million, indicating changes of +11.27% and +12.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% lower. At present, Wingstop boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Wingstop is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.44.

Investors should also note that WING has a PEG ratio of 2.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.