Wingstop (WING) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Wingstop (WING) standing at $181.63, reflecting a +0.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

The restaurant chain's stock has climbed by 9.7% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 1, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 15.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $108.74 million, reflecting a 17.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

WING's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $435.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.92% and +21.78%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.56% upward. Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.82, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.