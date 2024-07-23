Wingstop (WING) and Cava Group (CAVA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan is always hungry for a good idea. This time around he looks at a couple of restaurant stocks in order to satiate he appetite.

Both of these stocks face the challenges of food price inflation and growing labor costs. At the same time, consumers might be “trading down” to these food offerings as opposed to many of the fast-casual restaurants.

Wingstop WING is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has more than 2000 locations across the globe. The company has a market capitalization of more than $11B and pays an $0.88 per share dividend for a 0.23% yield. The company is slated to show topline growth of 28% this year and growth that like comes at a price. The forward PE is 110x which is a lot, but as long as that solid growth continues the multiple is mostly justified.

Next up is CAVA Group CAVA Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is in the food industry. CAVA is a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant that also encompasses the Zoes Kitchen brand as well. CAVA sports growth estimates of 24% this year and 20% next year and for that growth investors are paying around 233x forward earnings.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.