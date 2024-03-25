Wingstop (WING) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Wingstop (WING) ended the recent trading session at $361.23, demonstrating a +1.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Shares of the restaurant chain have appreciated by 5.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.59 million, up 22.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $554.72 million, demonstrating changes of +20.16% and +20.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.75% upward. Currently, Wingstop is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 119.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.1.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 6.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

