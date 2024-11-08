Wingstop upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Wingstop (WING) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $377, down from $458. Despite “solid fundamentals with best-in-class returns and growth,” Wingstop shares are down 25% in the last month following a cost-driven Q3 miss and in light of investor concerns over potential same-store-sales deceleration in fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Goldman is bullish on Wingstop, saying the company continues to drive strong multi-year same-store-sales growth, consistent double-digit unit growth and sustainable EBITDA growth in a largely franchised model.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WING:
- Wingstop participates in a conference call with Wedbush
- Wingstop price target lowered to $300 from $375 at Piper Sandler
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- PayPal, Estee Lauder downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Wingstop upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.