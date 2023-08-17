News & Insights

Markets
WING

Wingstop To Repurchase Up To $250.0 Mln Of Stock

August 17, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc. (WING) said that its board approved to repurchase up to $250.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock, effective immediately.

Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, the company said in a statement.

Wingstop expects to fund repurchases with a combination of existing cash and cash equivalents and cash flows from operations. As of July 1, 2023, Wingstop had cash and cash equivalents of $188.5 million.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WING

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.