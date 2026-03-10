Is Wingstop Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Sold 2,700 Shares?

Key Points

Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares for a transaction value of ~$704,000 on Feb. 25, 2026.

The sale represented 51.11% of Madati's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 2,583 shares.

No indirect or derivative participation; all dispositions were direct and in common stock.

Madati retains 2,583 shares of directly-held common stock.

On Feb. 25, 2026, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Director Kilandigalu Madati reported an open-market sale of 2,700 shares, valued at approximately $704,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,700 Transaction value $704K Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,583 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $657K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($260.73); post-transaction value based on Feb. 25, 2026 market close is $656,598.60.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Kilandigalu Madati's previous transactions?

This is the largest sale by Kilandigalu Madati to date, exceeding the prior median of 645 shares across the three most recent sell trades since June 2024.

The sale accounted for 51.11% of direct holdings at the time, a much larger proportion than the recent median of 10.41% per sale.

No; the entire disposition was from direct ownership of common stock, with no participation from trusts, entities, or options.

The increased size reflects a drawdown in available share capacity, with remaining direct holdings at 2,583 shares — down from 7,669 in May 2023 — limiting future transaction scale rather than indicating a voluntary moderation in trade size.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $696.9 million Net income (TTM) $174.3 million Dividend yield 0.54% 1-year price change 7.56%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 25, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Wingstop offers cooked-to-order classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders, hand-sauced in a variety of flavors, primarily under the Wingstop brand.

It operates a predominantly franchised business model, generating revenue through franchise fees, royalties, and company-owned restaurant sales.

Wingstop targets quick-service and fast-casual dining consumers in the United States and select international markets.

Wingstop is a leading player in the quick-service restaurant segment, with a scalable franchise-driven model that supports rapid expansion and consistent cash flow. The company leverages a focused menu and strong brand identity to drive customer loyalty and operational efficiency. Its disciplined approach to growth and asset-light strategy position it competitively within the restaurant industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 2,700 Wingstop shares by Board of Directors member Kilandigalu Madati is notable because it reduced his direct holdings by about half. His remaining 2,583 shares are not much, and include unvested restricted stock units.

Madati’s sale comes at a time when Wingstop’s stock price has been trending down. Shares have dropped about 10% in 2026 through March 10. This is well below its 52-week high of $388.14 reached in 2025.

Wingstop’s downturn is due to a significant decline in same-store sales. In its 2025 fiscal year ended Dec. 27, the company’s domestic same-store sales dropped 6% year over year compared to 10% growth in the prior year.

However, Wingstop’s fiscal 2025 revenue rose to $696.9 million, up from the previous year’s $625.8 million. This growth was due to a record 493 new store openings last year.

The drop in Wingstop’s stock price means its price-to-earnings ratio of 36 is the lowest it’s been in the past year. This is still a high earnings multiple, making now a good time to sell.

However, due to its declining same-store sales, and its massive debt of over $1 billion compared to total assets of $693.4 million, the prudent approach is to observe how the company performs over the next few quarters before deciding to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wingstop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

