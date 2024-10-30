News & Insights

Stocks

Wingstop reports Q3 EPS 88c, consensus 95c

October 30, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $162.5M, consensus $161.53M. “Our Q3 results demonstrated the staying power of our multi-year strategies we are executing against, delivering 20.9% same store sales growth, primarily driven by transaction growth,” said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO. “We opened a record 106 net new units in the Q3, a 17.1% growth in system-wide restaurants over the prior year, which showcases the excitement among our Brand Partners who are seeing industry-leading returns.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WING:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.