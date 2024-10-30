Wingstop reports Q3 EPS 88c, consensus 95c

Reports Q3 revenue $162.5M, consensus $161.53M. “Our Q3 results demonstrated the staying power of our multi-year strategies we are executing against, delivering 20.9% same store sales growth, primarily driven by transaction growth,” said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO. “We opened a record 106 net new units in the Q3, a 17.1% growth in system-wide restaurants over the prior year, which showcases the excitement among our Brand Partners who are seeing industry-leading returns.”

