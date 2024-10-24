Wingstop named Official Chicken Partner of the NBA and NBA G League

Wingstop (WING) and The National Basketball Association, or NBA, announced a multiyear partnership making Wingstop the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA and NBA G League. The agreement marks Wingstop’s first official partnership with a major U.S. professional sports league. The brand will leverage media exposure through virtual and courtside signage during nationally televised NBA broadcasts and will appear on the leagues’ social and digital platforms throughout the season. As part of the partnership, Wingstop will have presence at NBA All-Star, beginning with NBA All-Star 2025 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The partnership builds on Wingstop’s existing relationships with the NBA family, which include team partnerships with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

