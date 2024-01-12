Wingstop Inc. (WING) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Wingstop (WING)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $262.96 in the previous session. Wingstop has gained 2.3% since the start of the year compared to the 28.3% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 9.8% return for the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 1, 2023, Wingstop reported EPS of $0.69 versus consensus estimate of $0.52.

For the current fiscal year, Wingstop is expected to post earnings of $2.85 per share on $451.56 million in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.46 per share on $523.76 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 18.5% and 15.99%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Wingstop may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Wingstop has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 92.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 115.2X versus its peer group's average of 12.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 4.23. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Wingstop fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Wingstop shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does WING Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of WING have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). CMG has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 8.60%, and for the current fiscal year, CMG is expected to post earnings of $52.39 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. have gained 0% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 43.45X and a P/CF of 52.3X.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for WING and CMG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

