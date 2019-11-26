Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WING prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.02, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WING was $77.02, representing a -28.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.43 and a 35.24% increase over the 52 week low of $56.95.

WING is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). WING's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports WING's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.87%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

