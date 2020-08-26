Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WING prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 27.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $167.51, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WING was $167.51, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $170 and a 278.38% increase over the 52 week low of $44.27.

WING is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). WING's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports WING's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 69.73%, compared to an industry average of -20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WING Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WING through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WING as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an increase of 78.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WING at 4.32%.

