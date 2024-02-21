Wingstop Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.814 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $17.596 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $18.814 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $127.057 million from $104.867 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.814 Mln. vs. $17.596 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $127.057 Mln vs. $104.867 Mln last year.

