Wingstop Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.511 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $13.368 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.499 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.4% to $117.104 million from $92.672 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $19.511 Mln. vs. $13.368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $117.104 Mln vs. $92.672 Mln last year.

