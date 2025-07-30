Wingstop Inc Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $26.8 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $27.5 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $27.9 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $174.3 million from $155.7 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

