Wingstop Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $28.75 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $15.67 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $28.75 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $145.79 million from $108.72 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.75 Mln. vs. $15.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $145.79 Mln vs. $108.72 Mln last year.

