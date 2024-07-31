Wingstop Inc Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $27.49 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $16.18 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.3% to $155.70 million from $107.17 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $27.49 Mln. vs. $16.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $155.70 Mln vs. $107.17 Mln last year.

