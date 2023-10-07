Wingstop (FRA:EWG) Price Target Increased by 9.02% to 201.57

The average one-year price target for Wingstop (FRA:EWG) has been revised to 201.57 / share. This is an increase of 9.02% from the prior estimate of 184.89 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 167.15 to a high of 245.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.19% from the latest reported closing price of 172.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWG is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 37,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,257K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,046K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing a decrease of 118.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 52.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,006K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,002K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 11.28% over the last quarter.

TWCUX - Ultra Fund Investor Class holds 954K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 17.24% over the last quarter.

