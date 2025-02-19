WINGSTOP Earnings Results: $WING Reports Quarterly Earnings

WINGSTOP ($WING) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, missing estimates of $0.88 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $161,820,000, missing estimates of $167,922,957 by $-6,102,957.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WING stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WINGSTOP Insider Trading Activity

WINGSTOP insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 266 shares for an estimated $86,284

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WINGSTOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of WINGSTOP stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.