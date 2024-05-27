Wingara AG Reports Strong Annual Financial Results

Wingara Ag Ltd. (AU:WNR) has released an update.

Wingara AG Limited has announced its full year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2024, showcasing the company’s commitment to being a leader in the export of agricultural produce, particularly hay to Asia. The company prides itself on high production standards and strong relationships with local Australian farmers, ensuring quality and integrity in meeting client demands. The full year results, alongside its Appendix 4E, have been officially approved by the company’s Board of Directors.

