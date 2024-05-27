News & Insights

Wingara AG Emphasizes Corporate Governance Transparency

May 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Wingara Ag Ltd. (AU:WNR) has released an update.

Wingara AG Limited has made its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 available online, ensuring transparency and adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The statement, which outlines the company’s governance practices and was approved by the board on 28 May 2024, can be found at their website. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the company’s commitment to solid management and oversight principles.

