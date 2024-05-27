News & Insights

Wingara AG Discloses Downturn and Dividend Payout

Wingara Ag Ltd. (AU:WNR) has released an update.

Wingara AG Limited reports a significant downturn with revenues plunging 91% to $2.96 million and a 13% decrease in losses to $3.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Despite the losses, the company paid a special dividend of $0.006 per share on May 5, 2023. The company’s net tangible assets per share also decreased from 3.99 cents to 0.78 cents.

