Wingara AG Discloses Downturn and Dividend Payout

Wingara AG Limited reports a significant downturn with revenues plunging 91% to $2.96 million and a 13% decrease in losses to $3.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Despite the losses, the company paid a special dividend of $0.006 per share on May 5, 2023. The company’s net tangible assets per share also decreased from 3.99 cents to 0.78 cents.

