Wing Tai Properties Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Wing Tai Properties Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were overwhelmingly passed by shareholders, including the approval of the audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The meeting saw high approval rates for all items on the agenda, demonstrating shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and future plans.

