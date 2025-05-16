$WING stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WING stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $92,629,110 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WING:
$WING Insider Trading Activity
$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 903 shares for an estimated $260,228.
- DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364
$WING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 942,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,671,635
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 534,138 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,802,019
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 529,294 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,398,140
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 498,775 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,513,664
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 496,717 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,049,420
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 425,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,981,583
- INVESCO LTD. removed 420,574 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,873,082
$WING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
$WING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $360.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025
