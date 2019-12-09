WING Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.45, changing hands as high as $84.87 per share. Wingstop Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WING's low point in its 52 week range is $56.9504 per share, with $107.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.69.

